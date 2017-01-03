Jan 3 Wah Seong Corporation Bhd :

* Unit entered into a joint venture and shareholders' agreement with Lesso Home Service Holdings Limited

* JV agreement is not expected to have material effect on wsc group's earnings and net assets for financial year ending 31 dec 2016

* The initial issued and paid-up share capital of the proposed new JV company shall be 1 million rgt