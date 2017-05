Jan 3 Sm Energy Co :

* SM Energy - assets expected to be sold include 37,500 net acres in maverick basin/eagle ford area and 12.5pct interest in springfield gathering system

* SM Energy Co - proceeds from sale will help co to pursue growth from midland basin assets