BRIEF-Regent Enterprises March-qtr net profit after tax falls
* March quarter net profit after tax 30000 rupees versus 1.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd :
* Unit entered into agreement with Hangzhou Hongbao Electric Fuel
* Unit entered into agreement with Hangzhou Hongbao Electric Fuel (as vendor)
* Hangzhou Hongbao Electric Fuel to sell sale shares & Hangzhou Langhui to provide shareholder's loan to Zhejiang Tianyuan Properties Dev
* Deal for total consideration is rmb286.9 million Source text : (bit.ly/2iKzqcV) Further company coverage:
* qtrly revenue 278.1 million rgt , qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt