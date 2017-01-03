Jan 3 Landsea Green Properties Co Ltd :

* Unit entered into agreement with Hangzhou Hongbao Electric Fuel (as vendor)

* Hangzhou Hongbao Electric Fuel to sell sale shares & Hangzhou Langhui to provide shareholder's loan to Zhejiang Tianyuan Properties Dev

* Deal for total consideration is rmb286.9 million