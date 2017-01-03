Jan 3 Emergent Capital Inc

* White Eagle Life Settlement subsidiary has amended its 15-year revolving credit facility

* Its Red Falcon Life Settlement subsidiary has been merged into White Eagle Subsidiary

* White Eagle credit facility to pay premiums on consolidated portfolio of 620 life insurance policies with $3 billion in death benefits

* Projected cash distributions to emergent of $232 million over next 5 years

* Consolidated credit facility limit increased to $370 million

* Consolidated credit facility extended to 2031

* Borrowings under amended facility will continue to be used to pay premiums on life insurance policies pledged as collateral

* Policy proceeds will be used to pay outstanding interest when due through facility's waterfall provisions