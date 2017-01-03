Jan 3 Williams Companies Inc

* Williams Partners' atlantic sunrise project receives federal energy regulatory commission's final environmental impact statement

* Williams Partners Lp - company expects partial service to begin during second half of 2017; targeting full service mid-2018

* Williams Partners Lp - construction on central penn line, greenfield portion of project, is targeted to begin early in 3rd quarter of 2017