BRIEF-India's Innovative Tech Pack March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 45.6 million rupees versus profit 1.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd :
* Says approved issue of equity shares worth 1.68 billion rupees to eligible qualified institutional buyers Source text: bit.ly/2iy5st3 Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 45.6 million rupees versus profit 1.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 587,000 rupees versus loss 5.2 million rupees year ago Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sh28pN) Further company coverage: