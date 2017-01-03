BRIEF-Turbon Q1 net profit down at 0.3 million euros
* Q1 SALES OF EUR 25.4 MILLION WERE STILL AT ROUGHLY THE SAME LEVEL AS THE PREVIOUS YEAR (EUR 25.9 MILLION), EBIT FELL TO EUR 0.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.7 MILLION)
Jan 3 Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd
* accepted letter of award from oriental mace sdn bhd for the appointment as main contractor for construction of a factory
* letter of award from oriental mace sdn bhd for contract sum is 19.3mln rgt
* accepted letter of award from udaran sdn. bhd. For appointment as main contractor for construction of houses and commercial buildings
* accepted letter of award from udaran sdn. bhd. For contract amount is 52mln rgt
* projects are expected to contribute positively to the earnings and net assets of vivocom for the duration of the projects Source text (bit.ly/2hKgTeW) Further company coverage:
* Deal with Youku to launch its new Teletubbies series in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: