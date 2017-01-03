BRIEF-KSL Holdings posts qtrly net profit 54.4 mln rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 153.8 million RGT; year ago qtrly net profit 43.4 million RGT Source (http://bit.ly/2shcOVc) Further company coverage:
Jan 3 First Credit Finance Group Ltd :
* First Credit-discloseable Transaction - Provision Of Financial Assistance
* Lender has agreed to grant facility in principal amount of up to HK$15 million
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into between lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, and borrower Source text (bit.ly/2iKpi3K) Further company coverage:
* India's market regulator says issuers of green bonds have to provide details of unutilised proceeds