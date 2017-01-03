Jan 3 Matse Holding Ab (Publ) :

* Mat.se development of sales of consumer goods in December 2016

* December sales at 25.0 million Swedish crowns ($2.73 million) versus 18.1 million crowns year ago

* December monthly sales rose 38 percent compared with same month last year, at delivery day increase was 32 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 9.1571 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)