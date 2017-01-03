Jan 3 Intersport Polska SA :

* Dec. 2016 revenue 20.1 million zlotys ($4.76 million), down 9.7 percent year on year

* Fy 2016 prelim. revenue 204.3 million zlotys, down 4.6 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2213 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)