BRIEF-India's Orient Beverages posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 7.3 million rupees versus profit1.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Intersport Polska SA :
* Dec. 2016 revenue 20.1 million zlotys ($4.76 million), down 9.7 percent year on year
* Fy 2016 prelim. revenue 204.3 million zlotys, down 4.6 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.2213 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net loss 7.3 million rupees versus profit1.9 million rupees year ago
* ISSUED FIXED-INTEREST BONDS TOTALLING CHF 380 MILLION FOR THE PURPOSE OF LONG-TERM FINANCING AT ATTRACTIVE CONDITIONS