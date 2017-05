BRIEF-Caledonia Mining receives notice on May 26, that chairman Leigh Wilson bought 25,000 shares in co at $1.23/share

* Caledonia Mining - received notice on May 26, that Leigh Wilson, chairman and director of co purchased 25,000 shares in co at $1.23 per share - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qBwfHc) Further company coverage: