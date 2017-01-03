BRIEF-KSL Holdings posts qtrly net profit 54.4 mln rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 153.8 million RGT; year ago qtrly net profit 43.4 million RGT Source (http://bit.ly/2shcOVc) Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Tangoe Inc :
* Vector Capital IV Lp-on January 2, Clearlake capital group lp,vector capital management lp submitted non-binding indication of interest to Tangoe Inc
* Vector capital IV Lp-vector,clearlake proposed to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares of tangoe common stock, other than shares held by them, for $7per share Source text bit.ly/2hL3Ycx Further company coverage:
* Year ago qtrly revenue 153.8 million RGT; year ago qtrly net profit 43.4 million RGT Source (http://bit.ly/2shcOVc) Further company coverage:
* India's market regulator says issuers of green bonds have to provide details of unutilised proceeds