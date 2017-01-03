Jan 3 Renesola Ltd

* Renesola signs framework agreement to develop 335 mw of rooftop projects

* Projects are anticipated to be completed by June 30, 2017.

* Signed agreement with unit of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited to develop 335 mw of rooftop solar projects

