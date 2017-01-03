BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Renesola Ltd
* Renesola signs framework agreement to develop 335 mw of rooftop projects
* Projects are anticipated to be completed by June 30, 2017.
* Signed agreement with unit of Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited to develop 335 mw of rooftop solar projects
* Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy will provide financing for projects during construction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc