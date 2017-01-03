BRIEF-Regent Enterprises March-qtr net profit after tax falls
* March quarter net profit after tax 30000 rupees versus 1.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd :
* Says co got certificate of registration for its in-house research and development unit(s) of Thana plant by Ministry of Science and Technology
* Says certificate valid till March 31, 2019 Source text: bit.ly/2i5AG9O Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 7.1 million rupees versus 24.8 million rupees year ago