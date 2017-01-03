Jan 3 Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp :

* Tallgrass Energy Partners acquires Tallgrass Terminals and the operator of Rockies express pipeline

* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - deal for $140 million

* Deal funded at closing through borrowings on TEP's revolving credit facility.

* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - expect dropdown to be immediately accretive to unitholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: