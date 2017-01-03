BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Concordia International Corp :
* Concordia International Corp - entered into a three-year, co-promotion agreement with Redhill Biopharma Ltd.
* Concordia International Corp - deal to expand sales of Donnatal
* Concordia - Redhill will incur sales and marketing costs associated with promotional activities, while Concordia will provide materials and samples
* Concordia International Corp - Concordia also plans to continue to sell Donnatal in U.S. sales territories outside scope of Redhill agreement
* Concordia - will keep all revenue up to a predetermined level of sales; after reaching predetermined level, revenue will be shared with Redhill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc