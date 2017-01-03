BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Biox Corp :
* Biox issues new bridge note
* Biox corp says has issued a secured bridge in amount of US$5.2 million having term of three months that bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum
* Biox corp says all accrued and unpaid interest under new bridge note will be payable on march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc