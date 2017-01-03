BRIEF-Regent Enterprises March-qtr net profit after tax falls
* March quarter net profit after tax 30000 rupees versus 1.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Sat Industries Ltd :
* Says has incorporated an wholly owned subsidiary company Italica Global FZC in Ajman Free Zone, United Arab Emirates
* Says subsidiary SAH Polymers Limited received letter of intent from Indian Oil Corporation in relation to their polymer business Source text: bit.ly/2hNlIHK Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 7.1 million rupees versus 24.8 million rupees year ago