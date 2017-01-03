BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Arotech Corp :
* Early termination of its employment agreement with Steven Esses, Arotech's President and CEO
* Early termination was by mutual agreement
* Says Dean Krutty appointed acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc