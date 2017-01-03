BRIEF-India's Orient Beverages posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 7.3 million rupees versus profit1.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Xtep International Holdings Ltd :
* Company as borrower entered into a facility agreement with a consortium of nine banks
* Obtained a 3.5-year dual currency term loan facility in principal amount of about HK$1.56 billion in aggregate from a consortium of nine banks Source text: [ID:bit.ly/2hMZeYU] Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 7.3 million rupees versus profit1.9 million rupees year ago
* ISSUED FIXED-INTEREST BONDS TOTALLING CHF 380 MILLION FOR THE PURPOSE OF LONG-TERM FINANCING AT ATTRACTIVE CONDITIONS