BRIEF-Regent Enterprises March-qtr net profit after tax falls
* March quarter net profit after tax 30000 rupees versus 1.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust :
* Subsidiary of MGCCT has entered into a facility agreement for a new four-year term loan facility
* Should prepayment event occur, level of facility & existing outstanding borrowings of MGCCT to be affected is about S$2.64 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* qtrly revenue 278.1 million rgt , qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt