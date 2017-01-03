BRIEF-Regent Enterprises March-qtr net profit after tax falls
* March quarter net profit after tax 30000 rupees versus 1.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Zuari Global Ltd :
* says co unit and indian furniture products ltd incorporated a co under name stylespa furniture Source text: (bit.ly/2j01SXq) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 7.1 million rupees versus 24.8 million rupees year ago