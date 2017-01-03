BRIEF-Regent Enterprises March-qtr net profit after tax falls
* March quarter net profit after tax 30000 rupees versus 1.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Moil Ltd :
* Says prices increased from Jan 1 by 5 percent for electrolytic manganese dioxide
* Says prices increased from Jan 1 by 10 percent for all chemical grades ore
* Says prices increased from Jan 1, 2017 by 15 percent on all grades of SMGR and SMGR low
* Says increased prices of all ferro grades of ore by 10 percent
* Says prices increased from Jan 1 by 15 percent for all grades of fines Source text: bit.ly/2hNJdQL Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 7.1 million rupees versus 24.8 million rupees year ago