Jan 3 Moil Ltd :

* Says prices increased from Jan 1 by 5 percent for electrolytic manganese dioxide

* Says prices increased from Jan 1 by 10 percent for all chemical grades ore

* Says prices increased from Jan 1, 2017 by 15 percent on all grades of SMGR and SMGR low

* Says increased prices of all ferro grades of ore by 10 percent

* Says prices increased from Jan 1 by 15 percent for all grades of fines