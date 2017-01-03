BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc :
* Protalix Biotherapeutics announces positive interim results from phase ii clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa (air dnase) for the treatment of cystic fibrosis
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc- "We are looking forward to reporting full results from study before end of Q1 of 2017."
* Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc- no serious adverse events were reported in interim results from phase II clinical trial of Alidornase Alfa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc