Jan 3 Terago Inc :

* Terago announces amalgamation of its wholly-owned subsidiaries

* Terago - its units Terago Networks Inc, Rackforce Networks Inc, Rackforce Cloud Video Inc , Codeninja Ltd. Completed a vertical short-form amalgamation

* Terago -amalgamated corporation will continue to carry on business as "Terago Networks Inc." and will remain a wholly-owned subsidiary of Terago Inc

* Terago inc says amalgamation will not result in any significant effect on business and operations of Terago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: