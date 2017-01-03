BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd :
* Glenmark pharmaceuticals receives fda clearance of ind for gbr 1302-beat phase i trial
* Company plans to expand ongoing phase i clinical study to include sites in united states
* Company to initiate phase i clinical study in patients with her2+ cancer in q1 2017
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc