BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Kopin Corp
* Kopin enters into strategic relationship with Goertek
* Kopin and Goertek enter into product development and commercialization agreements
* Kopin to sell 7.3 million shares to Goertek for $23.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc