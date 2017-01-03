BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 PNG Gold Corporation :
* PNG Gold Corporation - granted a limited 30-day extension to its forbearance agreement with Verolube Inc
* PNG Gold Corporation - extension to its forbearance agreement from December 31, 2016 to January 30, 2017
* PNG Gold Corporation - all other terms and conditions of forbearance agreement will remain in full force and effect
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc