CANADA STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of economic data
May 30 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors await economic data to assess the health of the economy.
Jan 3 China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd :
* China Maple Leaf - Howard Robert Balloch was appointed as vice chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors await economic data to assess the health of the economy.
* BORUSSIA DORTMUND AND HEAD COACH THOMAS TUCHEL TERMINATE THEIR COOPERATION WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT