BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Altiplano Minerals Ltd :
* Altiplano announces joint venture with Comet to explore high-grade Cu-Au projects in Chile
* Altiplano Minerals Ltd- company has entered into an heads of agreement with Comet Exploration Ltd
* Altiplano Minerals Ltd - anticipated that a JV COMMITTEE will be comprised of two members from each company
* Altiplano minerals - pursuant to HOA, may earn up to an initial 50 pct interest in COMET JV by funding an aggregate of US$2 million on or before May 31, 2017
* Altiplano Minerals Ltd- HOA anticipates that two parties will have CJV agreement in place by February 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc