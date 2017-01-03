BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 (Reuters) -
* Ford CEO Fields says he is encouraged by the 'pro-growth' agenda he expects from incoming Trump administration
* Ford CEO Fields says "I'm a strong believer that the right policies will prevail" when asked if concerned about possible 35 percent tariff on Ford products made in Mexico
* Ford CEO Fields says Mexico, U.S. plant moves are "a vote of confidence" for Trump
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc