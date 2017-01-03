BRIEF-Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc
Jan 3 Bastide Le Confort Medical SA :
* Announces the finalization of 4 acquisitions in France
* Announces the acquisition of 95 pct of the share capital of Bordo2 Médical
* Acquires 100 pct of the capital of ATS
* Acquires 100 pct of the company Air+ Santé
* Finalized in December the acquisition of 100 pct of the capital of the company Medsoft specialized in the sale of solutions and services in stomatherapy-urology
* Expects to see a revenue increase of 8 million euros with the acquisitions Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 15.6 million rupees versus 1.8 million rupees year ago