BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
Jan 3 Delek US Holdings Inc :
* Delek US Holdings -upon termination of merger agreement, under certain circumstances co may be required to pay alon a termination fee equal to $20 million
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries