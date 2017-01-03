BRIEF-Regent Enterprises March-qtr net profit after tax falls
* March quarter net profit after tax 30000 rupees versus 1.1 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 Blackstone Group Lp :
* Blackstone to acquire Tradesmen International from Wellspring Capital Management
* Blackstone Group Lp says financial terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* qtrly revenue 278.1 million rgt , qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt