BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Xerox Corp :
* Xerox Corp - Xerox completes separation of Conduent
* Xerox Corp - in connection with spin-off, Xerox received a cash transfer from Conduent of $1.8 billion
* Xerox Corp - intends to use cash transfer, along with cash on hand, to retire approximately $2.0 billion in debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc