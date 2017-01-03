Jan 3 Xerox Corp :

* Xerox Corp - Xerox completes separation of Conduent

* Xerox Corp - in connection with spin-off, Xerox received a cash transfer from Conduent of $1.8 billion

* Xerox Corp - intends to use cash transfer, along with cash on hand, to retire approximately $2.0 billion in debt