BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
(Corrects to add dropped words in headline)
Jan 3 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc :
* Announces agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) "center for clinical effectiveness" to support enhanced coverage
* As part of agreement co to work with evidence street, develop ways to secure, preserve coverage for currently marketed products, tests in pipeline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc