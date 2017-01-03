Jan 3 Viad Corp :

* Effective dec 28 wholly-owned subsidiary entered into credit agreement for a $38 million revolving credit facility- sec filing

* Viad Corp - loans under credit agreement have a maturity date of December 28, 2017 - sec filing

* Viad Corp - proceeds from loans made under credit agreement will be used in connection with company's acquisition of business of flyover Canada