Jan 3 Henry Group Holdings Ltd
* Received media enquiry through its external public
relations agency in respect of a possible change in control of
company
* Informed by Golden Tool International, Trade Icon and
Superb Global, together with Golden Tool and Trade Icon entered
MOU with an independent third party
* Application has been made by co to stock exchange for
resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect
from 9 a.m. On 4 Jan 2017
* If transaction materialises, it is possible that
transaction may trigger obligation on part of parties to make
mandatory unconditional offer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: