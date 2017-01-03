BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 General Motors Co :
* General Motors manufactures the Chevrolet Cruze sedan in Lordstown, Ohio - company statement
* All Chevrolet Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are built in GM's assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio - company statement
* GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with a small number sold in the U.S. - company statement Source text - bit.ly/2hNm0jk Further company coverage:
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc