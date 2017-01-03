Jan 3 General Motors Co :

* General Motors manufactures the Chevrolet Cruze sedan in Lordstown, Ohio - company statement

* All Chevrolet Cruze sedans sold in the U.S. are built in GM's assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio - company statement

* GM builds the Chevrolet Cruze hatchback for global markets in Mexico, with a small number sold in the U.S. - company statement