Jan 3 Revlon Inc -

* Company expects to eliminate approximately 350 positions worldwide

* Revlon Inc - Expects to recognize approximately $65 million to $75 million of total pre-tax restructuring and related charges

* Revlon Inc- Company expects that it will record for 2016 an estimated pre-tax restructuring charge of approximately $30 million

* Revlon Inc - Expects that all of integration restructuring charges will be paid in cash

* Revlon Inc - "Is continuing to evaluate related to integrating Elizabeth Arden organization into company's business"

* Revlon - Has identified incremental annualized synergies, cost reductions expected to exceed previously-disclosed $140 million estimate - SEC filing

* Revlon -Anticipates to incur significant integration-related capital expenditures,non-restructuring integration costs related to restructuring actions