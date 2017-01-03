BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA -
* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA - Newron announces encouraging preliminary results of its Phase IIA study with Evenamide in patients with schizophrenia
* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA- Evenamide in range of 15-25 mg bid (30-50 mg/day) was well tolerated
* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA - Study shows patients treated with Evenamide showed improvement on symptoms of schizophrenia assessed by PANSS
* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA- Two patients in Evenamide group discontinued treatment due to AES: Seizure (n=1) and Atrial Fibrillation (n=1)
* Newron Pharmaceuticals SPA - Study found no evidence of worsening of extrapyramidal symptoms, abnormal ECG findings with Evenamide treatment, compared to placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc