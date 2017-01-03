Jan 3 Golden Dawn Minerals Inc :

* Announces execution of metal purchase agreement with RIVI CAPITAL LLC

* Golden Dawn Minerals Inc says as part of the deal company will receive $4 mln

* Funds advanced by RIVI will be utilized to repay bridge loan, working capital, complete acquisition of Kettle River Resources