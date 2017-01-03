BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Golden Dawn Minerals Inc :
* Announces execution of metal purchase agreement with RIVI CAPITAL LLC
* Golden Dawn Minerals Inc says as part of the deal company will receive $4 mln
* Funds advanced by RIVI will be utilized to repay bridge loan, working capital, complete acquisition of Kettle River Resources
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc