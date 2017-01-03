PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 30
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 3 Trigano SA :
* Q1 revenue 361.1 million euros ($376.19 million) versus 311.1 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9599 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Profit in March quarter last year was 284.8 million rupees as per IND-AS; total revenue was 4.40 billion rupees