BRIEF-DHX Media, Youku to launch new Teletubbies series in China
* Deal with Youku to launch its new Teletubbies series in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 3 Tobii AB
* Acer launches consumer notebook with Tobii eye tracking Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Deal with Youku to launch its new Teletubbies series in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 692.5 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 8.49 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s9hq0z) Further company coverage: