Jan 3 Nikkei -

* Japanese menswear retailer Konaka is revamping its business overseas, exiting Singapore and China while shifting its focus to Thailand-Nikkei

* Konaka will double its store count in Thailand to 20 in the next five years, and aims to boost sales there to above 1 billion yen - Nikkei