BRIEF-India's Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 35.3 million rupees versus profit 12.9 million rupees year ago
Jan 3 AB Science SA :
* AB Science announces that new preclinical data demonstrate that Masitinib has an unexpected protective effect on muscles and nerves in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease
* These new data, presented at the 27th International Symposium on ALS/MND, in Ireland, have a robust pharmacological justification to the positive results of the interim analysis of the recently published Phase 3 study
* Sierra Oncology granted U.S. and EU patents for CHK1 inhibitor SRA737