BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Lannett Company Inc :
* Lannett announces approval for Lopinavir And Ritonavir oral solution USP, 80 mg/20 mg per ml
* Anticipate launching Lopinavir and Ritonavir oral solution USP shortly
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc