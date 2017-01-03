BRIEF-India's ISL Consulting March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 9.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 4 Insurance Australia Group Ltd
* has finalised its catastrophe reinsurance program for 2017 calendar year
* reinsurance program constructed in a similar manner to prior years, and provides gross reinsurance protection of up to $7 billion
* iag retains first $250 million of each loss ($200 million post-quota share), with three prepaid reinstatements secured for lower layer of main program
* iag's 2017 catastrophe reinsurance program contains an increased multi- year component, which involves several counterparties
* program covers all territories in which iag operates, with exception of its joint venture interest in India
* in addition, IAG has a separate natural perils cover of $96 million in excess of $680 million
* combination of all catastrophe covers results in post-quota share first event retentions of $200 million for australia, nz$200 million for NZ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 9.3 million rupees year ago
* March quarter profit 4.9 million rupees versus 12.5 million rupees year ago