US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of economic data
May 30 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday, after the three-day holiday weekend, as investors awaited economic data for clues regarding the health of the economy.
Jan 3 Welltower Inc :
* Welltower Inc - board extended tenure of chief executive officer Thomas J. Derosa for an additional 3-year period through April 2020
* Welltower Inc - announced a new organization structure to support "continued growth of its healthcare real estate portfolio"
* Welltower Inc - Jeffrey Miller, chief operating officer, has decided to retire effective February 1, 2017
* Welltower Inc - chief operating officer function will also be eliminated
* Chief financial officer Scott Estes will assume additional responsibilities for information management
* Welltower - due to changes to organization structure , role of CIO currently held by Scott Brinker, is being eliminated effective as of Tuesday
* Role of chief investment officer is being eliminated effective as of Tuesday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Husky Energy Inc - under Husky's plan, funds from operations are expected to grow from about $3.3 billion in 2017 to about $4.8 billion in 2021.