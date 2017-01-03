BRIEF-India's ISL Consulting March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 5.5 million rupees versus profit 9.3 million rupees year ago
Jan 4 Guorui Properties Ltd
* connected Transaction - Disposal Of Equity Interest In Glory Services
* Consideration for disposal is rmb5 mln
* Shenzhen Glory Industrial has agreed to purchase 100% equity interest in Beijing Glory Property Services
* Beijing Glory Xingye Real Estate and shenzhen Glory Industrial Development Co Ltd entered into an equity transfer agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter profit 4.9 million rupees versus 12.5 million rupees year ago